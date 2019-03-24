Leave it in the hands of the Lord | Faith

Last Updated: March 20, 2019 at 8:31 am

There were times that I remember having seen my maternal grandmother crying. Then she would break out in a spiritual or hymn and sing it “until the power of the Lord came down.” I would hear her say, “I’m just gonna leave it in the hands of the Lord.”

At the time, I was too young to comprehend the full understanding of what she meant. However, as “Father Time” has rolled on, my life experiences have taught me clearly what she meant. Often, some people can be very cruel, and the sad part is that they don’t need a reason. They tend to do it out of spite, evil, jealousy, envy or just for the sake of doing it. There are those who already know that you are going through a challenging time, and to add insult to injury, they will pour salt in your already oozing wounds, just to see you suffer more.

How can someone be so cruel? Easily, because he knows not the love of Jesus Christ! The Word affirms in Mark 7:21-22 (ESV), “For from within, out of the heart of man, come evil thoughts, sexual immorality, theft, murder, adultery, coveting, wickedness, deceit, sensuality, envy, slander, pride, foolishness.”

There is this individual who knows that my family has been going through an uphill battle for over three years now. Does she know the whole story? No, she does not, but she talks as if she does. If she knew and lived what the Word says in Ephesians 4:29 (ESV), “Let no corrupting talk come out of your mouths, but only such as is good for building up, as fits the occasion, that it may give grace to those who hear,” there is no way she would have said some of the things that she has. Knowing our situation, she has recently dealt us an awfully harsh blow, and she knows the pain that it has brought to us that we do not deserve. Thank God I am not what I used to be and that I live for Christ because …You know what? I’m just going to leave her and the remainder of Satan’s imps in the hands of the Lord.

When God takes care of a situation, it is done. You don’t have to wish ill on anyone or try to bring harm to that person. Just let God have His way in His time! Romans 12:19 (ESV) teaches us, “Beloved, never avenge yourselves, but leave it to the wrath of God, for it is written, ‘Vengeance is mine, I will repay, says the Lord.’”

Guess what else? I still love this individual just the same! You may say, “How could you still love her?” I can do it because of the love of Jesus that I have deep within my heart, and I know that He is a friend who stands beside me every day in spite of all!

Therefore, when someone does you wrong, don’t try to fix it because you cannot. Some things and some people, you just have to lay them before the altar and let God’s will be done. If someone has done you wrong, and it is causing you to have restless days and sleepless nights, pray and leave it in the hands of the Lord.

Further, take the time to listen to this uplifting song, “He’s that Kind of Friend,” on YouTube, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ELwerkzEbpI. Tremaine Hawkins can really stir your soul and ease your mind with this song. Please listen and share.

Have a wonderfully blessed week, and never leave home without Him!

(Anna Bright is a minister and educator in Walterboro. She can be reached at abrightcolumn@lowcountry.com)