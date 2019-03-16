Lawton Smith named to Morgan Stanley Pacesetter’s Club

Last Updated: March 13, 2019 at 9:04 am

Lawton R. Smith, a financial advisor in its Morgan Stanley’s wealth management office in Greenville, has been named to the firm’s Pacesetter’s Club, a global recognition program for financial advisors who within their first five years demonstrate the highest professional standards and first-class client service.

Smith, who has been with Morgan Stanley Wealth Management since 2016, is a native of Walterboro. He holds a bachelor’s degree and master of business administration (MBA) from Clemson University. He currently lives in Greenville with his wife Logan and daughter Pearl.

