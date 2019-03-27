Lady Hawks score big in back-to-back region wins

Last Updated: March 27, 2019 at 12:58 pm

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

The Colleton Prep Lady Hawk Softball team delivered knock-out games this week against St. John’s Christian (12-0) and Jefferson Davis (16-2). The Lady Hawks are now 7-3 overall and 6-0 in SCISA Region II-A.

Against St. John’s Christian on Thursday March 21, senior Meredith Ware threw a five-inning shutout, striking out six and issuing two walks. The Lady Hawks claimed 15 hits and were led by Ware who went 3-4 with 3-RBI’s and two scores. Haley Bootle and Taylor Tomedolskey had multiple hits in the game.

“Meredith pitched a flawless game tonight at St. John’s Christian,” said Coach Gabby Bedard. “She kept them off the entire night. Our defense had very little work to do with the way she pitched. I was very happy with how we executed at the plate tonight as well. We had timely hits and made the adjustments early in the game to put up 12 runs in four innings. It was a good day for us.”

In the win over Jefferson Davis on Friday March 22, Anne Garrett Carter struck out nine to earn the win. Carter allowed two unearned runs on five hits and issued four walks. Catcher Linley Jones was 4-5 at the plate with 4-RBI’s, including a homerun. Elizabeth Anne Dean recorded a 3-RBI homerun in the seventh and accounted for six RBI’s on the night.

"Anne Garrett had a flawless appearance on the mound tonight," said Bedard. "Our girls hit the ball so well. I decided to let the girls swing away instead of mixing the usual small ball in and they absolutely killed it. I was so impressed with the amount of quality at bats we had with consistent hard contact to move runners and a few bombs to match. Mollie Warren, Dean and Linley Jones all homered, and a few others launched ones off the fence. This is exactly the kind of game we needed."