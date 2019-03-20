Lady Hawks power to 4-0 on the week

By CINDY CROSBY

The Colleton Prep Lady Hawks went 4-0 last week earning wins over Clarendon Hall (14-2), Battery Creek (7-6), St. John’s Christian (10-2) and Jefferson Davis (13-2).

Meredith Ware and Anne Garrett Carter combined for the win in the circle against Clarendon Hall. The two pitchers allowed one earned run on four hits and combined to strike out six. Haley Bootle led the Lady Hawks at the plate, going 3-4 with 2-RBI’s. Linley Jones and Taylor Tomedolskey recorded multiple hits in the game.

“We played pretty well tonight against Clarendon Hall,” said Coach Gabby Bedard. “We worked hard as a team to get another region win. Our pitchers did their job on the mound and timely big hits all through the lineup put us up early. I’m proud of the progress we have made in the last week and I am confident that we will continue to get stronger as the season progresses.”

Carter provided a walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh to seal the Lady Hawks’ win over Battery Creek on Wednesday March 13 at home. Langley Harter was 3-4 and scored two runs in the game. Carter and Ware once again combined in the circle allowing just two earned runs on four hits.

“We played solid ball tonight and kept fighting to pull out a very close win in the final innings,” said Bedard. “We stayed consistent at the plate and kept chipping away to put runs up. Langley Harter kept our line up alive with three crucial base hits to keep us going. You must be consistent each inning when you play quality teams like Battery Creek. When they would go up, we knew that we would have to answer back immediately. Ware and Carter pitched an awesome game. When the two of them are on, it’s hard to beat a better duo. They kept the game tight and dominated against a great hitting team. All in all, I’m very pleased with the continued progress and work these girls put in day in and day out. It’s all beginning to come together.”

Colleton Prep had 10 hits against St. John’s Christian on Thursday March 14, with Mollie Warren and Weslin Jones recording multiple hits. Haley Bootle earned the start, allowing one earned run on two hits, striking out six and issuing four walks in four innings of work. Ware pitched the final three innings, allowing one run on one hit, striking out three and issuing one walk.

“We played good ball tonight with Bootle and Ware earning the win on the mound,” said Bedard. “We hit the ball well through the lineup and the defense was very solid. I’m very proud of all 12 girls, as they produced when given the opportunity.”

Ware provided the offensive catalyst against Jefferson Davis on Friday March 15 at home. Ware was 3-3 with 4-RBI’s and scored three runs for the Lady Hawks. Weslin Jones was 3-4 with an RBI. Carter earned the win in the circle in five innings, striking out six and issuing three walks.

“Carter did a good job keeping the ball off the plate,” said Bedard. “We hit the ball well. We’re going to take this win tonight and keep progressing. We got better tonight and that’s the goal, as we continue to creep closer to state.”