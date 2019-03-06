Lady Hawks face strong competition early

Last Updated: March 6, 2019 at 9:10 am

By CINDY CROSBY

The Colleton Prep varsity softball fell to two SCHSL teams last week by a single run, losing to AAAAA Stratford (7-6) and AAA May River (9-8).

Against Stratford on Wednesday Feb. 27, Anne Garrett Carter went the distance allowing four earned runs on eight hits, striking out seven. Linley Jones, Weslin Jones, Haley Bootle, Mollie Warren and Langley Harter all recorded two hits in the game.

At home against May River, Haley Bootle threw a complete game, allowing one earned run on five hits. Linley Jones and Meredith Ware were 2-3 in the game.

Colleton Prep was scheduled to travel to Summerville High School Wednesday March 6 and Andrew Jackson on Friday March 8.