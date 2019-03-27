Lady Cougars lose heartbreaker to Red Devils

Last Updated: March 27, 2019 at 1:06 pm

By CINDY CROSBY

The Colleton County Lady Cougar Soccer team fell 2-1 on the road against Wade Hampton High School on Wednesday March 20. It was heart-breaking loss that included two five-minute overtime periods and penalty kicks.

At the half, Wade Hampton led 1-0. Kate Downey saved a penalty kick taken for a hand ball in the box with six minutes remaining in the first half. Heather Dowd scored for the Lady Cougars on a through ball from Stephanie Hooker with 25 minutes left in the game.

“Wade Hampton took a 1-0 lead about 13 minutes into the contest with a tremendous shot from one of their forwards,” said Coach Brian Reid. “The shot appeared at first to be going wide of goal, but it bent in just inside the near post. There’s not a whole lot you can do about that kind of play. We were in good defensive position forcing her wide as she shot. Frankly, it was one of the best shots I’ve seen in a while.

“We had a hard time again stringing passes together to set up good attacks,” said Reid. “Wade Hampton did a great job playing with five defensive backs and using the two stoppers on attack. We knew how they were going to play us. We talked about playing to the feet of our forwards and playing off, but we fell trap to playing Wade Hampton’s game. They play a lot of counter attack with long ***** out of the back, which is why we played the ***** to the feet of our forwards. You could see in the first half that Wade Hampton wanted the game more than us.

“I challenged the girls at half time, saying this game is going to come down to who wants it more and Wade Hampton appears to be that team,” said Reid. “We did a solid job of attacking for most of the second half and defensively, we managed to shut them down. We had several point-blank opportunities late in the second half that would have put us ahead. We just can’t miss those opportunities.

“Downey made another great save on a penalty kick for a hand ball in the box late in the game,” said Reid. “Neither team was able to attack much in overtime. We made two penalty kicks to their three. We had a chance to tie and force sudden death, but their keeper made a great save sealing the game.

“We have yet to put together a complete game,” said Reid. “One can see flashes of how great this team can be, but we keep playing the other team’s game — and we must play our game. We must do a much better job of practicing like we play and challenging each other with harder passing and playing at speed. There were too many bad touches and those are like turnovers, which cost us the game.

“I was very pleased to see the girls come back from being down and you could see in the second half we were the team wanting it more,” said Reid.