Lady Cougars drop non-region contests

Last Updated: March 20, 2019 at 8:15 am

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

The Colleton County varsity softball team dropped two non-conference games last week against Barnwell High School (3-1) and Battery Creek (9-3) to fall to 7-3 overall. The Lady Cougars’ home game versus Bamberg-Ehrhardt on Friday March 15 was postponed due to lightning in the bottom of the third with Colleton County leading 2-0. As of press time, the game had not been rescheduled.

Whitley Weathers took the loss for Colleton County in the circle against Barnwell High School Monday March 11. Weathers tossed a complete game, allowing three earned runs on seven hits and striking out nine. The Lady Cougars had six hits in the game with Dakari Gant going 2-3 on the night. Ashley Savage went 1-2 with an RBI.

Colleton County’s offense struggled at the plate against Battery Creek, striking out 15 times. Karson Hiott, Gant, Shamorie Overton and J’Nay McClain had hits. Weathers lasted five and one-third innings before being relieved by Sydney Howard. Weathers allowed seven earned runs and struck out four. Howard allowed two earned runs and issued two walks.

The Lady Cougars were scheduled to travel to Orangeburg Wilkinson on Wednesday March 20 and Bamberg the following day for non-region contests.