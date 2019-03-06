Lady Cougars capture championship in pre-season tourney

Last Updated: March 6, 2019 at 8:59 am

By CINDY CROSBY

The Colleton County varsity softball team marched undefeated through the competition in the Bamberg-Ehrhardt Preseason Tournament held Feb. 23-26. The Lady Cougars defeated Edisto High School (4-2), Wade Hampton (5-3) and Barnwell (6-2) before defeating host Bamberg-Ehrhardt 8-0 in the championship game.

Against Edisto, Whitley Weathers allowed one earned run on three hits and struck out three in three innings of work. Karson Hiott was 3-3 to lead the Lady Cougars at the plate.

Bailey Cox made her debut in the circle for Colleton County against Wade Hampton. Cox allowed three earned runs on three hits and struck out one in one inning of work. Cox was relieved by Weathers, who struck out seven batters and allowed no runs in the final three innings. Weathers also hit a homer in the fourth inning to score Dakari Gant and give the Lady Cougars the lead.

Weathers notched another win for Colleton County in the victory over Barnwell. Weathers allowed two earned runs on four hits, striking out six across five innings of work. Cox and Hannah Robertson were both 2-3 at the plate and Makayla Chisolm tripled to lead Colleton County on offense.

In the championship game, Weathers collected 11 strikeouts in a shutout win over the Red Raiders. She also led Colleton County at the plate, going 3-3 with 2-RBI’s on the day.

“The team played really well together,” said Coach Tootie Edwards. “We trailed in the third game, but the girls fought hard to come back and earn the win. I’m so proud of the bond the girls are developing. Everyone stayed positive throughout the day — no matter the situation. We had good vibes from everyone.”

Prior to the tournament, the Lady Cougars scrimmaged West Ashley High School and scored 11 runs.

The Lady Cougars went 2-2 in the Pee Dee Pitch Off at South Florence High School Saturday March 1, earning wins over Waccamaw High School (1-0) and Gray Collegiate Academy (8-1). They suffered a 13-1 loss to South Florence and 9-5 loss versus Lamar High School.

Against Lamar High School, Sydney Howard took the loss for Colleton County allowing eight earned runs in one-and-one-third innings of work. Mackenzie Seigler was 2-2 at the plate with an RBI and Howard was 1-2 with 2-RBI’s. Adriene Jenkins, Bailey Cox, Ashley Savage and Dominique Moore recorded hits in the game.

Karson Hiott earned the start for the Lady Cougars in the loss to South Florence. Hiott allowed eight earned runs on 11 hits and struck out one. Whitley Weathers and Makayla Chisolm were 2-2 at the plate.

Weathers retired seven batters in the win over Gray Collegiate Academy, allowing one earned run on four hits. Weathers, Chisolm and Dakari Gant were 2-2 in the game.

