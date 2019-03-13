Lady Cougar Softball defeats Barnwell

Last Updated: March 13, 2019 at 8:33 am

By CINDY CROSBY

Lady Cougars’ ace Whitley Weathers led Colleton County to a 5-2 win over Barnwell High School on Friday March 8 on the road. Weathers went the distance in the circle, allowing one earned run on four hits, striking out seven and issuing a single walk.

Hannah Robertson was 3-3 at the plate to lead the Lady Cougars. Dakari Gant was 1-2 with 2-RBI’s. MaKayla Chisolm, Weathers and Sydney Howard each had a hit in the game.

“This game proved that never giving up is the only option to being successful,” said Coach Tootie Edwards. “I couldn’t be prouder of the team my Lady Cougars are developing to be.”

Colleton County was scheduled to rematch Barnwell High School on Monday March 11 at home, then travel to Battery Creek on Tuesday March 12. They will host Bamberg at home Friday March 15.