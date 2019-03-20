Lady Cougar Soccer shuts out opponents

Last Updated: March 20, 2019 at 8:17 am

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

The Colleton County Lady Cougar varsity soccer team shut out Barnwell High School (5-0) and Wade Hampton (2-0) to improve to 7-1.

Against Barnwell High School on Tuesday March 12, Heather Dowd led the Lady Cougars with two goals. Amiyah Robinson scored one goal and recorded an assist, Stephanie Hooker had a goal and two assists, and McKenna Mabry scored once.

“It was a tight game until we exploded for four goals in a less than a 10-minute span with about 15 minutes to go in first half,” said Coach Brian Reid. “We had difficulties connecting with our forwards most the first half due to playing on a shorter and narrower field than most soccer fields. Barnwell did a good job man-marking Heather Dowd and Amiyah Robinson for most of the first half. We did a great job of passing the ball around and keeping possession. Defensively, we did an outstanding job shutting down their fast and skilled forward. It was good to see the team bounce back after a tough loss against May River.”

In the hard-fought rivalry win over Wade Hampton, Sierra Obenaus and Dowd scored for Colleton County. “Both teams played tough and really battled each other for every ball,” said Reid. “We were a little banged up and had a couple players recovering from illness. It’s always tough playing games so close together, but I was proud of how they fought and found a way to win.

“Our passing and possession were not great in the first half,” said Reid. “Obenaus received a cross from Dowd and quickly turned firing a shot that deflected off a defender as it went in to give us a 1-0 lead with about 15 minutes to go in the half. Amber Warren did a great job all night shutting down Wade Hampton’s attack and forcing poor shots. With the score still 1-0, a penalty kick was called against us for a hand ball in the box with 10 minutes left in game. Kate Downey made a great save to keep the shut out.

“Dowd scored with a little over six minutes left in the game with a fantastic shot from about 20 yards out, bending it around the keeper,” said Reid. “We dropped players back to play defense to secure the win. It was a tough game where a lot did not go right. Playing on a dry field with short grass had a lot to do with our passing game, but it was good to be battle tested. It was great to see us pull this one out.”