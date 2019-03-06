Lady Cougar Soccer off to 2-0 start on season

Last Updated: March 6, 2019 at 9:01 am

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

The Colleton County varsity soccer team is off to an undefeated start to the 2019 season after earning wins over Battery Creek High School (4-0) and Barnwell (8-2).

The Lady Cougars opened with a scrimmage against Hanahan on Friday Feb. 22, with the game ending in a 1-1 tie. Heather Dowd scoring the only goal 20 minutes into the first half.

“In the first half, we had some really good play, solid defense, some not-so-good play and poor shooting on goal,” said Coach Brian Reid. “We took a number of shots that were not on goal. We led 1-0 at half and didn’t give up a shot in the first half and only two for the game. You could tell the team was excited to play as we were flying all over field and expended too much energy too soon. We must work on our depth. We had to keep moving players around trying to control the center. We shortened the second half due to a misting rain that started falling just before halftime, and the field was already soaked. We had trouble finding footing in second half, and Hanahan scored on a corner about 10 minutes into the half.”

In the season opening win over Battery Creek, Heather Dowd scored just over five minutes into the game. Amiyah Robinson, Kaylee Reimel and Sierra Obenaus also found the net for Colleton County.

“We played a good defensive first half, but struggled moving the ball around,” said Coach Reid. “We did a much better job in second half passing, moving the ball around and communicating. Battery Creek made some good adjustments, but Kate Downey came up with some great saves to keep them scoreless. It was good to see us start taking steps forward to improve our overall play.”

In a home win over Barnwell High School on Friday March 1, the Lady Cougars started strong scoring early and often. Dowd scored five goals, Robinson had two goals with three assists and Sierra Obenaus scored one with an assist.

“The team played well offensively and defensively,” said Reid. “We scored a couple of early goals, allowing the team to settle in and focus on our pattern of play. We worked the ball all around the field as we attacked and played better positionally, which was a big step forward for the team. We had a couple of defensive breakdowns, allowing them to score twice, but that was due to playing a lot of players in different positions. I was really proud of the overall team effort.”

The Lady Cougars will travel to North Charleston High School on Tuesday March 5 where they will face North Charleston, then host May River on Friday March 8.