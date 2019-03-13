Lady Cougar Soccer falls to May River

By CINDY CROSBY

The Colleton County girls’ varsity soccer team fell 5-1 to May River High School on Friday May 8 at home.

Heather Dowd scored late in the game on an assist from Stephanie Hooker.

“We knew going into the match it was going to be a tough test,” said Coach Brian Reid. “May River is a solid team. Our game plan matched exactly how they played. Unfortunately, May River scored first about 10 minutes into the contest. This was the first time we have trailed all season. We responded greatly by immediately attacking back and forcing a corner kick — which we appeared to score on just two minutes after May River scored. The goal was disallowed due to the referee having not signaled ready for play, forcing us to retake the corner. This time we knocked the ball out of bounds instead of scoring.

“You could tell the frustration was rising — we lost our composure and quit running our game play,” said Reid. “May River did a great job realizing what was going on and sent more players into the attack, increasing the pressure on our team. They scored two more before the half due to poor clearance of the ball from around the goal.

“At half time, we went back over the game plan and focused on how we wanted to defend and attack,” said Reid. “We responded well and attacked May River continuously for the first 20 minutes in the second half. We appeared to score about 15 minutes in, but ball was ruled to not have crossed the goal line completely. We had numerous opportunities, but just couldn’t find the back of the net.

“May River dropped five back into defense making it really tough to get a clean look at the goal,” said Reid. “May River scored two late goals with scramble plays in the box and poor clearances of the ball from around the goal. Hopefully, this will be an eye-opener for the team. We have constantly asked for more focus and harder work at practice. We need our practice efforts to increase and our leaders to start to step forward.”