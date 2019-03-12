Judy Finley | Obituaries

Judy Finley

Brice Herndon, Funeral Chapels and Crematory

Mrs. Judy Peters Finley, 59, of St. George, passed away Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at St. Francis Hospital.

Born April 14, 1959 in Barnwell, she was a daughter of the late Furman Delano Peters, Sr. and Nancy Morningstar Peters.

Funeral services were held 11 o’clock, Saturday morning, March 9, 2019 at Ehrhardt Baptist Church. Interment followed in the Ehrhardt Cemetery.