Judy Connelly | Obituaries

Judy Connelly

Parker-Rhoden Funeral Home

WALTERBORO – Mrs. Judy C. Connelly, wife of Riddick A. “Buddy” Connelly Jr., passed away Monday evening at her home in Walterboro. She was 72.

Judy was born in Colleton County June 11, 1946 a daughter of Mary Ruth Carson Craven and the late Riddick Earl Craven. She was a homemaker, and was a bookkeeper for several businesses in the Walterboro area. She had attended both Bedon Baptist Church and Bethel Baptist Church, and always put the needs of her family ahead of her own as a devoted wife, mother and grandmother.

In addition to her husband of 41 years, she is survived by her children, Riddick Seth Hiott and Tana Reagan Hiott of Walterboro. There are four grandchildren: Ethan Hiott (Amanda), Emily graham (Addison), Julia Hiott, and Alyssa Hiott. Judy also leaves behind three great-grandchildren, Lane and Magnolia Hiott, and Dawson Graham. She has two sisters, Sandy and Mary Jo Craven.

Funeral services will be held Friday morning, March 15, 2019 at 11:00 in the chapel of Parker-Rhoden Funeral Home, with burial following in the Bedon Baptist Church. The family will receive friends Thursday evening from 6-8 p.m., at the funeral home, located at 117 Paul Street in Walterboro.