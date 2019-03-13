Joyce Nettles | Obituaries

Joyce Nettles

Parker-Rhoden Funeral Home

WALTERBORO – Mrs. Joyce Elaine Fender Nettles, wife of the late Billy W. Nettles, passed away at her home Tuesday morning, March 12, 2019 under hospice care surrounded by her family. She was 81.

Mrs. Nettles was born in Walterboro October 16, 1937 a daughter of the late Clarence and Evelyn Padgett Fender. She retired from Dayco as a quality control inspector, and was a member of Edgewood Baptist Church. She was a former member of the Eastern Star, and was hardworking woman who was generous to others and was truly devoted to her family.

She is survived by her son Dennis Nettles (Jean) of Walterboro, and by her siblings: Bobby Fender, Nancy McCoy (Rodger), Carolyn Ryan (Marshall) and Dorothy Berry. There are seven grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her daughter Janice Nettles Brandt.

Graveside funeral services will be held Thursday afternoon, March 14, 2019 at 3:00 in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends during a time of visitation prior to the service at Parker-Rhoden Funeral Home, 117 Paul Street in Walterboro, beginning at 1:00.