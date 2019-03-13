Jonathan Kearse | Obituaries

Jonathan Kearse

Brice Herndon, Funeral Chapels and Crematory

WALTERBORO – Jonathan Dale Kearse, Jr., 30, died on Sunday, March 10, 2019. Jonathan was born February 26, 1989 and was a lifelong resident of the low country. He worked much of his life for the family business in the Timber industry with his father, uncle, brother and grandfather. He loved his work and being outdoors among the trees whenever possible, and was a beloved son, brother, nephew, cousin and friend to all who knew him.

He is survived by his mother and step-father, Victoria and Eric Culpepper of Walterboro; his father, Jonathan Dale Kearse of Fairfax; grandfather Chester Manning Kearse and wife June Kearse of Fairfax; grandparents Sheldon and Joan Girardeau of Walterboro; older sister and brother-in-law Shellie and Jake Barker of Isle of Palms; brother William Manning Kearse of Walterboro; as well as numerous cousins and uncles, and a niece and nephew.

He is preceded in death by his grandmother Ethel Loadholt Kearse, great-grandmother Anne Mcgaha Smith and cousin Rebecca Brooke Girardeau.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Bethel Presbyterian Church, 403 Church Street, Walterboro, South Carolina 29488.

Funeral Services will be held 11:30 a.m., Saturday morning, March 16, 2019, in Bethel Presbyterian Church, 403 Church Street, Walterboro. The Reverend Dr. Richard Cushman will officiate.

The family will receive friends prior to the funeral ceremony during a time of visitation in Douglas Hall at Bethel Presbyterian Church beginning at 10 o’clock that morning.