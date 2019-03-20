Sparta Live

Johnsville Crime Prevention group to meet

by | March 20, 2019 7:46 am

The Johnsville Crime Prevention Organization will be meeting on Tuesday March 26 at 6:30 p.m. Johnsville Community Center, 2023 community Avenue, Smoaks..  Everyone is invited.

