Johnsville Crime Prevention group to meet
by The Press and Standard | March 20, 2019 7:46 am
The Johnsville Crime Prevention Organization will be meeting on Tuesday March 26 at 6:30 p.m. Johnsville Community Center, 2023 community Avenue, Smoaks.. Everyone is invited.
