John Hiott | Obituaries

EDISTO ISLAND – Mr. John Robert “Bobby'” Hiott, husband of Connie Hackett Hiott, passed away late Saturday night at his home on Edisto Island under hospice care, surrounded by his loving family. He was 68.

Bobby was born in Walterboro, September 4, 1950 a son of the late Mary Buckner Hiott and James Edwin “Eddie” Hiott. He was a graduate of Walterboro High School and the Berkshire Christian College. Bobby was most recently a pastor at Creekside Advent Christian Church in Charleston.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son John Hiott, and by a sister, Beth Bolt (Doug). There is a host of extended family to include aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a brother, James Edwin “Jamie” Hiott.

Funeral services are incomplete, but will be announced soon by Parker-Rhoden Funeral Home of Walterboro.