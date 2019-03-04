Joann Davis | Obituaries

Joann Davis

Brice Herndon, Funeral Chapels and Crematory

RUFFIN – Mrs. Joann Blume Davis, 69, of Ruffin, entered into rest Saturday afternoon, March 2, 2019, from injuries sustained during an automobile accident in Colleton County.

Mrs. Davis was born June 24, 1949, in Colleton County, South Carolina and was preceeded by parents Woodrow E. Blume and Hattie Carter Blume and son Ricky “Bird” Linder. Since the age of 15, she was a seamstress having worked at Smoaks Manufacturing. She was a member of Little Swamp United Methodist Church in Smoaks and will be forever remembered for the love she possessed for God and her children. She dearly loved fishing and hunting; as well as music and dancing. She was an avid fan of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson of WWF.

Surviving are: son, Punky Davis and his wife Mandy of Smoaks; four daughters, Susan Ward and her husband Mike of Smoaks, Hattie “Becky” Linder-Hart and her husband Allen of Smoaks, Eva Parker and her husband Dennis of Smoaks, and April Crosby of Ruffin; two brothers, Jeff Blume of Givhans and James Franklin Blume of Alabama; and a sister, Patsy Roberts of Georgia. There are ten grandchildren, Kristina Linder-Jenkins (Stephen), Richard Woodrow Linder, Brittany Ann Melton (Matthew Hiers), Whitney Louise Melton, Amber Nicole Melton, Trey Duncan, Beth Duncan, Drew Duncan, Emily Smyly, John Smyly, III, and Suellen Davis; and three great grandchilren, Paul Herndon, III, Caylee Herndon, and Abigail Nettles.

Funeral services will be conducted 2 o’clock Wednesday afternoon, March 6, 2019, at The Brice W. Herndon and Sons Funeral Chapel, Walterboro. The Reverend Doug Marchant and The Reverend Doug Marchant officiating. Interment will follow in the Williams Cemetery.

The family will receive friends during the time of visitation this Tuesday evening from 6 o’clock until 8 o’clock at The Brice W. Herndon and Sons Funeral Homes and Crematory, Walterboro Chapel, 1193 Bells Highway, Walterboro, 843 538 5408. Visit the online registry at: www.briceherndonfuneral home.com.