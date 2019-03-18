Joan Dean | Obituaries
by Myiah Blakeney | March 18, 2019 3:05 pm
Joan Dean
WALTERBORO – Mrs. Joan Strange Dean, age 74, of Walterboro, entered into rest Sunday morning, March 17, 2019.
Born January 28, 1945, in Halifax County, Virginia, she was a daughter of the late Arthur Strange and the late Ada Rebecca Powell.
Funeral services will be conducted 6 o’clock Thursday evening, March 21, 2019, from The Brice W. Herndon and Sons Funeral Chapel, Walterboro. The family will receive friends following the funeral ceremony.
