Joan Dean | Obituaries

Joan Dean

Brice Herndon, Funeral Chapels and Crematory

WALTERBORO – Mrs. Joan Strange Dean, age 74, of Walterboro, entered into rest Sunday morning, March 17, 2019.

Born January 28, 1945, in Halifax County, Virginia, she was a daughter of the late Arthur Strange and the late Ada Rebecca Powell.

Funeral services will be conducted 6 o’clock Thursday evening, March 21, 2019, from The Brice W. Herndon and Sons Funeral Chapel, Walterboro. The family will receive friends following the funeral ceremony.