Jim Baggett, Sr. | Obituaries
by Myiah Blakeney | March 12, 2019 1:52 pm
Jim Baggett, Sr.
Brice Herndon, Funeral Chapels and Crematory
WALTERBORO – Mr. James Berkeley “Jim” Baggett, Sr., age 74, entered into rest Saturday evening, March 9, 2019, surrounded by his loving family at his home in Walterboro.
Mr. Baggett was born July 6, 1944, in Walterboro.
Funeral services will be conducted 11 o’clock Friday morning, March 15, 2019, from The Brice W. Herndon and Sons Funeral Chapel, Walterboro. Interment will follow in Glendale Memorial Cemetery, 2210 Mount Carmel Road, Walterboro. The family will receive friends during the time of visitation this Thursday evening from 6 o’clock until 8 o’clock at the funeral home.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Walterboro Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.