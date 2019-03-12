Jim Baggett, Sr. | Obituaries

Jim Baggett, Sr.

Brice Herndon, Funeral Chapels and Crematory

WALTERBORO – Mr. James Berkeley “Jim” Baggett, Sr., age 74, entered into rest Saturday evening, March 9, 2019, surrounded by his loving family at his home in Walterboro.

Mr. Baggett was born July 6, 1944, in Walterboro.

Funeral services will be conducted 11 o’clock Friday morning, March 15, 2019, from The Brice W. Herndon and Sons Funeral Chapel, Walterboro. Interment will follow in Glendale Memorial Cemetery, 2210 Mount Carmel Road, Walterboro. The family will receive friends during the time of visitation this Thursday evening from 6 o’clock until 8 o’clock at the funeral home.