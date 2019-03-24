Jesus: The mercy of the Lord | Faith

“The Lord, the Lord, a God merciful and gracious, slow to anger, and abounding in steadfast love and faithfulness, keeping steadfast love for thousands, forgiving iniquity and transgression and sin, but will by no means clear the guilty…” (Exodus 34:6-7).

Knowing these words of God, do we desire to see this God, as Moses did, asking “please show me Your glory” (Exodus 33:18)? Do we desire to stand before the Almighty knowing the righteous words, “but [I] will by no means clear the guilty” (Exodus 34:7)? The question of whether or not we would ask, as Moses did, to see God says a lot about our relationship with His Son.

Are these words music to your ears? Or are they death? Do you believe yourself to be counted among the forgiven or the guilty? Are you ready to stand before the God of the universe as He cleanses the world of sin? Do you know the freedom of His salvation?

The author of the second Psalm said, “Blessed are all who take refuge in Him” (Psalm 2:12). This is because those who do not honor the Son of God will find the anger of God set upon them. Why is this? Why does God punish the ones who do not find themselves in His Son? Why must we know the Son to be saved from the righteous anger of God?

Because we have all spoiled ourselves with sin. Paul writes in his letter to the Romans that all have sinned and have fallen short of the standard of God (Romans 3:23). Thus, all who are born of this word will be born into sin, and all will need to be saved from its power of death.

Sin is the rot of the world. C.S. Lewis rightly described sin as the hole in your sweater; it is the absence of the whole that ruins the whole. The hole in your sweater is not something in itself. It is an absence of something. So, it is the same is for sin; sin is the absence of God. Thus, God — being perfect in every way — cannot allow sin to go unpunished. He must judge to save. Sin must be ended. It is rot. To save the world, it must be cleansed from the world.

This is why God has sent His Son, Jesus. For God so loved the world, He gave Him as a sacrifice for sin (Romans 5:8 & John 3:16). Jesus took the punishment we all deserve upon Himself on the cross. The penalty of death for all those who will have faith in Him was paid on the cross. He is the only way to salvation.

If you do not know Jesus, please ask Him to forgive and save you from this imminent judgment of sin. Ask Him, and He will.

So, look again at the verse at the beginning of the article (Exodus 34:6-7). Who is Jesus to you?

If you have any questions. No matter what they are, please email me. Do not wait another day without knowing!

(Jeremy Breland of Ruffin is a student at The Southern Baptist Theological Seminary. He can be reached at jbreland572@gmail.com.)