James Day | Obituaries

James Day

Brice Herndon, Funeral Chapels and Crematory

WALTERBORO – The Reverend James Mason Day, known affectionately by many as “Jim”, age 82, entered into eternal rest Tuesday morning, March 19, 2019, at his home in Walterboro.

Born December 9, 1936, in Worchester, Massachusetts, he was a son of the late Odlin H. Day and the late Irene Mason Day.

Funeral services will be conducted 11 o’clock Friday morning, March 22, 2019, from The Brice W. Herndon and Sons Funeral Chapel, Walterboro. Interment with Full Military Honors will follow in Evergreen Cemetery, Bells Highway, Walterboro. The family will receive friends during a time of visitation this Thursday evening from 6 o’clock until 8 o’clock at the funeral home.