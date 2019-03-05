James Cummings, Sr. | Obituaries

James Allen Cummings, Sr.

Brice Herndon, Funeral Chapels and Crematory

WALTERBORO –James Allen “****” Cummings, Sr., 87, of Walterboro, entered into eternal rest on Monday, March 4, 2019, at the Colleton Medical Center Hospital in Walterboro.

Mr. Cummings was born June 5, 1931 in Colleton County. He was a son of the late Conrad W. Cummings and the late Irene O’Quinn Cummings. He graduated from Walterboro High School in 1950. In 1951, he enlisted in the U. S. Air Force and was stationed in Topeka, Kansas where he met and married his lovely wife, Phyllis Joan Coates in 1952. After receiving an Honorable Discharge for his faithful service to our Country in the U. S. Air Force, he was employed as a civil service firefighter at the Parris Island Marine Base from 1958 to 1975. He was then employed as a civil service firefighter at the Charleston Air Force Base from 1975 until retiring as an Assistant Fire Chief in 1986. Following his retirement, James continued to work for many years as a self-employed licensed building contractor doing mainly carpentry and roofing work. He also performed maintenance work for the Colleton County Board of Disabilities for a number of years.

Mr. Cummings was a dedicated member of Evergreen Christian Church in Walterboro where he served as Deacon, Elder, Trustee, Song Leader and Chairman of the Board of Trustees. He was a fifty year member and Past Master of Unity Masonic Lodge No. 55 – Ancient Free Masons in Walterboro and then continued on to receive his Thirty-third Degree in Masonry by becoming a member of the Omar Shrine, holding membership at the Coastal Shrine Club. He was a member and Past Worthy Patron of Walterboro Chapter No. 147 – Order of the Eastern Star and was also a member of the Past Matrons and Patrons Club.

Mr. Cummings always tried to help others in need. Over the years, he made many trips with children and their families to the Shriner’s Hospital for Children in Greenville. Fundraising for the Shriners was near and dear to his heart. He was awarded the Medal of Honor by the Omar Shrine Temple for his outstanding service in fundraising activities. He also loved to deer hunt and turkey hunt and was a member of Wildwood Hunting Club near Hendersonville.

Surviving are: his wife of 66 years, Phyllis Coates Cummings; his son, James Allen Cummings, Jr., of Walterboro; his daughter, Diana Cummings Bennett and her husband Eddie of Walterboro; two (2) granddaughters, Bethany L. Way of Columbia and Erin Way Watson and her husband Matthew of Nashville, Tenn.; and a sister, Ladon C. Hubbard, of Las Vegas. He was preceded in death by his brother, Toby Cummings.

Flowers will be accepted, or for those who wish, the family has requested that their memorial contributions be directed in his memory to the following: Shriners Hospital for Children, 950 W Faris Road, Greenville, South Carolina 29605; or to, Evergreen Christian Church, P. O. Box 1686, Walterboro, South Carolina 29488.

Funeral services will be conducted on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. from The Brice W. Herndon and Sons Funeral Chapel, Walterboro. Interment with Military Honors and Masonic Rites will follow in Evergreen Cemetery, Bells Highway, Walterboro.

The family will receive friends during a time of visitation this Wednesday evening from 6 o’clock until 8 o’clock at : The Brice W. Herndon and Sons Funeral Homes and Crematory, Walterboro Chapel, 1193 Bells Highway Walterboro, 843 538 5408. Visit the online registry at: www.briceherndonfuneral home.com.