Islandton woman wins S.C. Paramedic of the Year award

Last Updated: March 20, 2019 at 8:56 am

The 2019 South Carolina Paramedic of the Year award went to an Islandton resident.

On March 16 Angie Stewart received the state honor during the South Carolina EMS symposium at Myrtle Beach.

The award ceremony had even more significance for Stewart since her husband Mitch Stewart was called on to present the award to her. Mitch Stewart won the same award years ago.

Angie Stewart works full time at Beaufort County EMS and volunteers with Colleton County Fire-Rescue in Islandton. In addition to her regular duties, she heads up the Lowcountry FAST Team who provides care and support to other state first responders. She has worked in the emergency medical field for over 20 years.

Also attending the awards ceremony was Fire-Rescue Battalion Chief Scott Feather. As chairman of the Lowcountry EMS Council, Feather was on hand to handle another of the awards bestowed during the symposium.

Colleton County Fire-Rescue Chief Barry McRoy said, “Everyone at Fire-Rescue is proud of her accomplishments.”