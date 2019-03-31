Is it really so important? | Faith

Sometimes our days are filled with things that are of little or no importance. We focus on things that are of no value and will not do anything to help us move forward.

Some of the things that we tend to spend unnecessary time on are those that cause us undue heartaches and stress. Then we need to stop and ask ourselves, “Is it worth it?”

In Paul’s letter to the brothers at Philippi, he advises them, “Finally, brothers, whatever is true, whatever is honorable, whatever is just, whatever is pure, whatever is lovely, whatever is commendable, if there is any excellence, if there is anything worthy of praise, think about these things,” (Philippians 4:8 ESV). Then he goes on to tell them in Philippians 4:13 (KJV), “I can do all things through Christ which strengtheneth me.” The whole point is that the things that we spend our time and thoughts on should be those that are excellent and of worth. Further, when we get to the point that we feel we are incapable of doing these worthy things, develop the mindset that with Christ leading the way, all things are possible. Then we will become stronger. Spending time agonizing over that which will profit us with nothing becomes wasted time and unnecessary aggravation. Simply put, it is not worth it!

When I find myself agonizing over unnecessary things and thoughts, I also focus on these verses of Scripture: “Be careful for nothing; but in everything by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known unto God. And the peace of God, which passeth all understanding, shall keep your hearts and minds through Christ Jesus,” (Philippians 4:6-7 KJV).

Further, I go to my gospel music, select some songs that fit my situation, and then Jesus and I “have church!” As the old Negro spiritual goes, “Jesus is on the mainline; tell Him what you want/Call Him up and tell Him what you want…”

When you call on Jesus, you don’t have to worry about being sent to voicemail, an unanswered call, or a call never returned. Seek Him and let Him know what is troubling you because you cannot solve everything yourself. Agonizing, when you can take the problem to Jesus, is not worth it.

On the website “Inspirational Bible Devotionals and Prayers,” I found an illustration of quotes by unknown authors entitled, “Things to Remember.” To go along with this week’s message, I selected just a few of these things for you to remember, rather than you thinking of things that will not help you to make progress in any way. Read, think about them, and share.

“Faith is the ability to not panic!”

“If you worry, you didn’t pray. If you prayed, don’t worry.”

“As a child of God, prayer is like calling home every day.”

“Blessed are the flexible, for they shall not be bent out of shape.”

“When we get tangled up in our problems, be still. God wants us to be still so He can untangle the knot.”

“Do the math. Count your blessings.”

“God wants spiritual fruits, not religious nuts.”

“Dear God: I have a problem. It’s me.”

“Laugh every day — it’s like inner jogging.”

“The most important things in your home are the people.”

“A grudge is a heavy thing to carry.”

“Nothing is real to you until you experience it; otherwise, it’s just hearsay.”

“It’s all right to sit on your ‘pity pot’ every now and again. Just be sure to flush when you are done.”

“Learn from the turtle; it only makes progress when it sticks out its neck.”

“When Satan is knocking at your door, simply say, ‘Jesus, could you get that for me?’”

