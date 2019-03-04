Ila Artlip | Obituaries

Ila Artlip

Brice Herndon, Funeral Chapels and Crematory

WALTERBORO – Mrs. Ila Marie Satterfield Artlip, age 78, entered into rest Tuesday afternoon, February 26, 2019, surrounded by her loving family at her home on Hampton Street in the Historic District of Walterboro following a long and courageous battle with Alzheimer’s.

Born March 3, 1940, in Lancaster, South Carolina, she was a daughter of the late John Roscoe Satterfield and the late Mildred Molony Satterfield. Mrs. Artlip served our country faithfully in the United States Air Force as a Nurse during the Vietnam Conflict having achieved the rank of First Lieutenant. She received her Nursing Degree from Columbia Hospital. Following her time in service, she continued and dedicated a career that spanned over fifty years to nursing. As a Registered Nurse and during her career, she was truly known as a “Nurses’ Nurse”, having worked in many venues of nursing.

Having resided in the Columbia area for a number of years, they made Walterboro their home for the past thirty-eight years. She was a faithful member of Saint Anthony Roman Catholic Church, where she was active in many aspects of the Parish’s work. At her church, she was a Eucharist Minister, served as a Lector, and was a member of the Women’s Club. She was a member of the Veteran’s of Foreign Wars and The American Legion of Wadmalaw Island.

Surviving are: her devoted and loving husband of fifty years, Mr. Bernard Frances “Bert” Artlip; a daughter, Jennifer Marie Artlip Smith of Ruffin; a son, Michael Bernard Artlip of Columbia; a brother, Dr. John Satterfield of Dawtaw Island; and a sister, Peggy Walters of Mount Pleasant. There are three grandchildren whom she adored, Trever Durham Thompson, Logan Michael Artlip, and Sydney Elizabeth Artlip.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted 10 o’clock Tuesday morning, March 5, 2019, from Saint Anthony Roman Catholic Church, 925 South Jefferies Boulevard, Walterboro. Father Antony Benjamin, Celebrant. The Rite of Committal with Military Honors will follow at 2 o’clock that afternoon in Beaufort National Cemetery, 1601 Boundary Street, Beaufort.

Family and friends are invited to call from 6 o’clock until 8 o’clock this Monday evening, with The Holy Rosary being recited at 6 o’clock at The Brice W. Herndon and Sons Funeral Homes and Crematory, Walterboro Chapel, 1193 Bells Highway, Walterboro, 843.538.5408. Visit the registry online at: www.briceherndonfuneralhome.com