I-26 will be closed at night during bridge replacement at Hwy. 21 exit

The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) announces an upcoming bridge deck replacement project at the US 21 bridge over I-26 mile marker 129.

In order to replace the existing bridge deck in its entirety, the bridge on US 21 over I-26 will be closed. This closure will be implemented on Monday, March 18. Motorists will utilize detours that will be installed prior to the bridge closure, which will maintain traffic headed both northbound and southbound on US 21.

The bridge is expected to be re-opened to the public on May 28.

Motorists should also be aware that nighttime lane closures on I-26, both East and Westbound, are expected during the demolition process of the existing bridge deck.