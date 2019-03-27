Howard tosses no-hitter against OW

Last Updated: March 27, 2019 at 1:03 pm

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

The Colleton County Lady Cougar Softball team earned non-conference wins against Orangeburg Wilkinson (27-0) and Bamberg-Ehrhardt (11-7) last week.

Sydney Howard tossed a no-hitter against Orangeburg Wilkinson on Wednesday March 20 on the road. Howard struck out five across three innings of work. The Lady Cougars were served up 23 walks in the game and eight hits. Karson Hiott was 2-2 with an RBI and scored four times.

Whitley Weathers went the distance to earn the win against Bamberg-Ehrhardt in eight innings on Thursday March 21, allowing seven earned runs on 13 hits, striking out 11. Ashley Savage belted a 2-RBI homerun in second inning. The Lady Cougars recorded 15 hits in the game.

“Bamberg is a good team,” said Coach Tootie Edwards. “The girls fought hard and were able to turn the bats on when it was needed the most. I couldn’t be happier with their drive and energy throughout the game. Howard did awesome against Orangeburg Wilkinson tossing a no-hitter.”