Hospital wins Zero Harm awards

Last Updated: March 6, 2019 at 10:59 am

The South Carolina Hospital Association (SCHA) recognized Colleton Medical Center for its efforts to eliminate harm in SCHA’s 2018 Zero Harm Awards program.

Colleton Medical won awards for Zero Hip Surgical Site Infections (SSI) for 30 months; Zero Knee SSI for 36 months; and Zero Abdominal Hysterectomy SSI for 36 months.

“The awards are a testament to the dedication of the clinical staff and the facility’s commitment to the highest quality of care,” said Colleton Medical Center Chief Executive Officer Jimmy Hiott. “The awards demonstrate our commitment to the community and those we serve to provide excellent care to every patient, every day. Having zero surgical site infections in these three categories shows we are serious about the care we provide.”

Since 2013, SCHA has recognized patient safety efforts through the Certified Zero Harm Awards program. The goal of this program is to publicly recognize the progress of South Carolina hospitals in targeting and eliminating areas of harm, like bloodstream and post-surgery infections through the kind of system and procedural improvements fostered by a culture of learning and accountability. Thanks to those improvements, hospital units across the state are boasting multiple months of harm-free stretches. These successes are validated by South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Across the state, the 2018 award winners amassed some impressive numbers:

• 519,849 patient days with no harm

• 13,842 harm-free surgical procedures

• 3,218 hospital days avoided

• and a projected savings of over $8.05 million

“This early success — expressed in lives saved and the resulting economic impact — strengthens our resolve to focus on safety, raise the bar of expectations, and challenge our hospitals to pursue zero harm,” said SCHA President and CEO Thornton Kirby. “We’re in the business, after all, of saving lives. And that’s what the Zero Harm Awards are all about.”