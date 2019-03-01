Hendersonville holds first national honor society
“It’s your life — go get it!”
That was Sterling Hicks told fourth- and fifth-graders at Hendersonville’s National Elementary Honor Society program on Feb. 20.
Twenty-six students were inducted into the society, which has been a project of Principal Marcella Glover for the last two years. New NEHS members are:
Grade Four: J’Meia Caldwell, Zahriana Gethers, Armonie Goodwin, Jon Hiers, Kerry Hiers, Austin Lemoine, Zoe Mack, Joseph McCaskey, Lilliam Owens, Rylan Preacher, Mary Preston, Makayla Seagroves and Matthew Smoak.
Grade Five: Ariona Amaker, Sarah Cobbs, Alyssa Crosby, Trinity Drayton, Marlena Evans, James Foster, Maggie Hiers, Mallory Hughes, Adam Keen, Tatyanna Martin, Josh’ea McFadden, Madison Middleton and Desiree Young.
The program included a welcome and introduction by Ellen Fender; words of encouragement, Sterling Hicks; Colleton County High School NHS president Rachel Williams; introduction of new members, Donna Jackson, Patricia Salley and Sonia Inabinett; the NEHS Pledge, Donna Jackson, HES chapter advisor; and closing, Marcella Glover, principal.
After the program, new NEHS members signed the National Elementary Honor Society register before having refreshments.
