Head Start holds career day to give kids a head start

Last Updated: March 6, 2019 at 9:13 am

The Lowcountry Community Action Agency’s Head Start program in Cottageville recently held a career day.

“Countless mornings we begin our day with the spirit of excitement and anticipation of providing the very best that we can offer to our students here at Head Start. Our focus is to work alongside the parents of Head Start helping direct the course of our student lives,” said Tonya Zeigler of HeadStart. “We believe we are the best school that has the smartest, the kindest and the hardest-working students in the whole wide world. We want our students to soar throughout life. It is said, ‘As a man thinketh, so is he.’ Therefore, we asked our students to dress in professional attire to build professional character and to start them focusing early in life on professional careers.

“We try to do our personal best and that let’s others see that we care. We are proud of our school! Everyone does their part to make our school a place where each and every person is an important piece of what makes Head Start special. School pride is the vehicle to Head Start being successful,” Zeigler said.