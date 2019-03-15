Hazel Faulkner | Obituaries

Hazel Faulkner

Brice Herndon, Funeral Chapels and Crematory

Cottageville – Frances Hazel Faulkner was born May 26, 1926 in McCormick. She died March 15, 2019.

She was the daughter of the late Jacob W. Kelly and Effie Maness Kelly.

Funeral services will be conducted 3 o’clock Sunday afternoon, March 17, 2019, from Givhans Baptist Church, 2140 Old Beech Hill Road, Ridgeville. Interment will follow in Maple Cane Baptist Church Cemetery, 21324 Augusta Highway, Cottageville.

The family will receive friends during the time of visitation this Saturday evening from 6 o’clock until 8 o’clock at the funeral home.