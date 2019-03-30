Hall of Fame band directors
by The Press and Standard | March 30, 2019 5:00 am
Last Updated: March 27, 2019 at 1:20 pm
Former Walterboro High School band director, and now Walterboro mayor, Bill Young (front row third from left) is pictured with other members of the S.C. Band Directors Hall of Fame at Furman University recently. Young was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1999. He served as director of bands in Walterboro from 1973-2005.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Walterboro Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.