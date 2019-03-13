Hadwin throws no-hitter against Wando

By CINDY CROSBY

Cougar senior Chase Hadwin threw a no-hitter against Wando High School Friday March 8 to secure a 7-0 win for Colleton County at home.

Hadwin struck out 10 batters and issued just one walk in the victory. Henry Gibson launched a solo homerun in the first inning and Cody Cox went 2-4 with an RBI. Trey Nettles, Lane Lee and Jackson Morelli had hits in the game.

It was the third win of the week for the Cougars, as they defeated White Knoll High School (21-4) and May River (14-3) earlier in the week.

“Hadwin pitched phenomenal, throwing a no-hit complete game shutout against one the premiere teams in the state,” said Coach Jermale Paige following the win. “That’s what we expect of him, but tonight was something special to witness. Henry Gibson got the bats rolling with a bomb to right field for his first homerun of the year. Chance Palmer saw the ball well, leading both teams with three walks.”

On the road against White Knoll Tuesday March 5, the Cougar bats were wide awake, recording 21 hits in the game. Trey Nettles led the offensive effort, going 4-5 at the plate with 2-RBI’s and scoring four runs. Henry Gibson was 3-4 with 2-RBI’s and scored three runs while Lane Lee was 3-5 with 5-RBI’s. Hadwin and Chance Palmer recorded multiple hits. Lane Lee earned the win on the hill, allowing one earned run on seven hits, striking out three and issuing three walks.

“Lane Lee lead the charge for us picking up a win on the mound,” said Coach Paige. “Lane didn’t have his best stuff, but it was good enough due to the hot bats. Cody Cox led the us defensively making a great diving play in the hole while throwing the runner out at first, ending White Knoll’s rally. This sparked our offense, leading to a 10-run third and fifth inning. We scattered 17 hits in the game.”

Warren Hunter improved his record, earning his second win in as many varsity starts. Hunter allowed one earned run on three hits, striking out two and issuing six walks. Lee went 3-3 at the plate with 3-RBI’s and scored two runs. Ben Kennedy and Wesley Bryan had multiple hits in the game. Nettles, Cox and Palmer recorded hits.

“Our bats stayed hot as we put up a seven spot in third inning while scoring multiple runs in the fourth and fifth innings, allowing us to end the game five,” said Paige. “Warren Hunter stayed composed on the mound while keeping May River off balance. Lee, Bryan and Kennedy all had multiple hits for us.”

Colleton County was scheduled to host Lakewood High School Monday March 11 and May River on Thursday March 14.