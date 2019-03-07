Funding allocated to enhance student performance

Last Updated: March 6, 2019 at 9:23 am

Over $800,000 in funding will be sent to four schools in the Colleton County School District over the next two years to assist those schools in improving their state report cards.

The South Carolina Education Department’s Priority Schools Technical Assistance Allocation for the district will have Colleton County Middle School receive $140,000 in both the 2018-2019 school year and the 2019-2020 school year.

Forest Hills Elementary will receive $110,000 each of those school years and Bells Elementary School and Hendersonville Elementary will each receive $90,000 for each of those school years.

After the state issued report cards evaluating student performance last fall, any elementary, middle or high school with a weighted point index in the bottom 10-percent of the state’s schools were designated as Priority Schools.

That designation triggered the availability of funding to move the schools to the next level.

It was up to each the staff in each school to determine in what special projects the money would be used to fund by putting together 3-5 goals to address academic deficiency. Those proposals (special project applications) were required to be delivered to the state department by Feb. 28.

Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum and Instruction Dr. Juliet White said the proposals to use the funds varied.

Some will be used to pay for additional professional development for teachers. Other funds will go towards strengthening the New Tech programs being offered at Colleton Middle School and Bells Elementary.

One school requested an interventionist to work with at-risk children. Some are asking for additional classroom support, like an additional teacher assistant in some of the early grades to help with class size and give more direct support.

Hendersonville Elementary School will use its funding to implement the Leader in Me initiative in the school’s classrooms.

Leader in Me is a comprehensive school improvement model — developed in partnership with educators — that empowers students with the leadership and life skills needed to thrive in the 21st century.

White said Leader in Me objectives are similar to those found in the New Tech program underway at the high school, middle school and Bells Elementary.