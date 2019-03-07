Free smoke detectors offered in city

Last Updated: March 6, 2019 at 9:30 am

The Walterboro Fire Department applied for a grant through Service Masters this year and was awarded 240 smoke detectors for local residents.

“We originally requested 120 detectors; however, we have been awarded 240 which doubles the number of households we can reach,” Chief Paul Seigler said.

Through the grant, the fire department receives the smoke detectors free of charge and can provide the detectors at no cost to anyone who is in need.

“Smoke detectors are vital for individuals to have in their homes,” Chief Seigler said, “and the detectors that we are able to provide include a battery and have easy installation.” The Fire Sentry smoke detectors are battery operated, with the battery included, and come with a test button and low battery indicator.

The detectors will be located at the Walterboro Fire Department Station 1, 213 Carn St., and are available for pick up immediately.