Free self-defense classes to be offered April 3

Soke Matt Avant has been troubled by what has happened recently in the schools and wants to do what he can to help the community heal.

Toe2To in the Ivanhoe Shopping Center will offer FREE self defense classes for members of the community beginning Wednesday, April 3rd at 6 p.m.

This class is free for everyone in the community including students, their parents, teachers, school administrators, as well as anyone else who is interested.

Please, wear comfortable clothing and bring a water bottle.