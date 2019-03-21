Four injured in Bells Highway wreck

Last Updated: March 20, 2019 at 9:10 am

Four people were injured and one person trapped after a two-car collision in the 700 block of Bells Highway at Forest Circle on March 17 at 3:08 p.m.

The first Fire-Rescue ambulance arrived to find the injured people and one person trapped inside the car after it was struck by another vehicle in the driver’s door. The crew requested additional Fire-Rescue ambulance and then used rescue tools to remove the door.

Two patients were transported by ambulance to the Trauma Center at Trident Hospital in North Charleston and the other two patients were transported to Colleton Medical Center.

Walterboro police and fire units assisted at the scene.