Forest Hills student has passed away
by The Press and Standard | March 27, 2019 10:39 am
Last Updated: March 27, 2019 at 11:10 am
The Forest Hills Elementary school fifth-grader receiving care at MUSC incident has passed away.
The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office is still unable to disclose any information regarding this incident due to this being an on-going investigation, said Public Information Officer Shalane Rowes.
Statement from the Colleton County School District’s web page:
“The Colleton County School District has learned from law enforcement officials that the student transported to the Medical University of South Carolina passed away on March 27 at 9:39 a.m. We are devastated by this news, and we want our communities to keep their thoughts and prayers with the student’s family at this time.
“CCSD officials continue to focus on providing needed support services to our students, teachers, staff, and community, while also providing updates on the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office’s investigation into this matter through our website (colletonsd.org). We will temporarily suspend our Facebook page so we can better focus on providing the care that our stakeholders need at this time.”
And the story from this week’s edition of The Press and Standard:
Forest Hills
Elementary
fifth-grader attacked
by another student Monday.
A fifth-grade student at Forest Hills Elementary School sustained life-threatening injuries in a fight in her classroom the afternoon of Monday March 25.
According to a release from the Colleton County School District, school administrators broke up the fight and called emergency medical services to the school.
The second student in the fight was immediately suspended pending the completion of the investigation into the fight.
Colleton School District Coordinator of Communications and Public Information Sean Gruber said members of the school district’s PREPARED Team, the district’s crisis response team, were at the elementary school at 6:45 a.m. on Tuesday March 26 to support the students and teachers. The team is composed of school administrators and counselors.
“District and school staff have visited with the family. We ask the community to continue to keep the student and their family in your thoughts and prayers,” Gruber posted on the school district’s Facebook page early Tuesday afternoon.
Gruber said he could not provide any specific additional information on the incident because it is the subject of an on-going investigation by the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office.
Even though Forest Hills Elementary School is within the city limits, the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office has the responsibility for investigating incidents in the school because the sheriff’s office mans the Forest Hills with a school resource officer.
According to Shalane Lowes, the sheriff’s office public information spokeswoman, no weapons were involved in the incident; it was a physical altercation.
Colleton Fire-Rescue Chief Barry McRoy said paramedics sent to the elementary school Monday at 1 p.m. found the girl had sustained a trauma injury to her head and rushed her to the Emergency Department of the Colleton Medical Center to be stabilized.
She was then flown by helicopter to the Medical University of South Carolina facilities in Charleston.
The girl’s mother posted on her Facebook page Tuesday that her daughter was still unresponsive.
Comment by Paula Creel-Munoz
March 27, 2019 at 10:58 am
My prayers are with you and your family. So sorry for your loss.
Comment by Jahmaal
March 27, 2019 at 11:07 am
Keep y’all heads up ❤️ Justice for her 😢💜
Comment by P.M.
March 27, 2019 at 11:25 am
This is absolutely devastating. This goes way past a “wake-up call.” My wife, family, and I are beside ourselves that this has happened. We were in the middle (Directly) of this very issue at this school last year with our own fourth grader. Children who “acted out” and displayed borderline abusive behavior towards other students and teachers were, for the most part, all but totally rewarded for their behavior. Teachers and school administrators were not allowed to handle any situation, and the faculty who were appointed to handle these situations were told to “be discretionary” in their actions. You ask, “P.M., how do you know this?” – Because my wife and I appealed to everyone from the top to the bottom and back down again. We conducted meetings with persons at the highest levels of school administration and nothing of any significance was ever done to rectify these most serious actions and occurrences. We pulled our child from Forest Hills Elementary School at the end of the school year last year because she was directly and innocently in the middle of many altercations in her own classroom. Her safety was compromised and we did what we needed to do in order to protect her from the lack of protection and prevention provided by the district. We removed all three of our children from all three Colleton County Public Schools. We had one in Forest Hills, the middle school, and the high school. Our hearts are broken. Colleton County School District – how are those “discretionary actions” doing now? I know this sounds harsh, but this is a personal and impassioned issue. It is my opinion that the blood of this child’s life and the now ruined life of the surviving child is partially on the hands of the District Office.
Comment by Kevin
March 27, 2019 at 11:28 am
When we have 10 year olds murdering other 10 year olds, the community is out of control and it’s time to make a change. Get Strickland out of there people, Colleton County is beyond out of control!!
So teachers couldn’t break up a fight between 10 year olds? Not just a fight, but an assault so bad that a child died. It takes at least a few minutes to inflict that much injury. So why didn’t teachers stop it? The teachers need to be charged. They watched and allowed this to happen.
Comment by Martha Hatchell
March 27, 2019 at 11:33 am
Prayers for this horrible sad situation. The children involved needs to be tried as adults if not this will continue as they get older and no good will come out of that we all know that starts at home but this could have been prevented at school to substitute teacher or teacher that was supervising the class needs to be professionally trained and qualified in this certain area of bullying in the class this is something the school district needs to address. If the school district does this already for the teachers which I do not know then they need to make stricter laws on the area of bullying in the school system they need to enforce more training in the class in in classes for substitutes and teachers especially in the area of bullying. A resource officer needs to be in every school not just the two that we have that rotate from the different schools as needed because you never know when a situation A cars and one is needed see what happened in this situation. The students again responsible for this accident involving the death of this precious little girl deadly need to be needs to be addressed no exceptions they need to be tried as adults and then into again once again they need to be held accountable for their actions. If these measures will be taken Colleton County residents might feel safe once again in our school systems. With loving concern and prayers , Martha a Colleton County resident
Comment by P.M.
March 27, 2019 at 11:37 am
Kevin – unless you have kids there and know what goes on, you do not understand that teachers hands are “absolutely tied.” Unless policy has changed, as of last year teachers were not allowed to handle these situations at all. We know this for a fact because our child was caught in the middle of several of these situations and we tried to address this. Please note – the current principal at FHE is not the same one who was there last year. These events have been happening for two to three years now that we are personally aware of. The school principals and other staff and faculty have to do what the district office tells them, or walk away. We have to be cautious and informed before we lay blame.
Comment by Samantha T
March 27, 2019 at 11:48 am
This is so sad!! How come the teachers didn’t break this up before it got this bad?? U couldn’t stop 10 year olds??! Now an angel has been called home and her family and her community to mourn..this bullying has to stop!! We need more done about this problem!! I just hope and pray thay get the justice Ny deserves!! #Justice4Ny😇 #prayingforyouAsh🙏
Comment by Kevin
March 27, 2019 at 12:32 pm
P.M. I do have kids there. And NO ONE’S hands “are tied” when it’s literally a life and death situation, so go on with that ignorant comment. Where was the school resource officer? Sleeping?
Comment by Tim Nicholas
March 27, 2019 at 12:32 pm
I want to express my sincere sympathy to the family of the little girl. Please keep Revelation 21:3,4 in your minds and hearts. Very soon now, God will bring an end to all tears and pain, and He will resurrect those who have passed away to an earth free of all suffering. Please accept my condolences.
Comment by Kevin
March 27, 2019 at 12:35 pm
There is a ZERO TOLERANCE for bullying. That being said, how did it ever get to this point? Yeah, exactly. Colleton Residents, make a change for Sheriff at the polls in November.
Comment by D.J
March 27, 2019 at 12:38 pm
Sorry for the loss of a innocent child. This could have been prevented if we the parents had more control of our children without being afraid of DSS and other government agencies. I personally think that corporal punishment should be reinstated in our schools.
Comment by P.M.
March 27, 2019 at 1:02 pm
Kevin – Thank you for “seeming” to belittle my input in this matter. Thank you for making me aware you have students there. We would obviously and certainly need to dialogue in greater depth and detail in order to avoid even slightly and mildly attacking one another. I assure my comment toward you held no ill-will. What I know is that my child was caught directly in the middle of several of these situations and when my wife and I confronted the matters, teachers who were directly involved informed us they were not permitted to intervene. On several occasions teachers removed the entire class into the hallway while “singular or plural students acted out their behavior.” If I understand you correctly you are saying that “the teacher” should have intervened in this case. I get that and agree, but if teachers are told they are not allowed to intervene and could possibly get in trouble for doing so, what do they do. Yes, If I was in that teachers shoes and I knew a child was going to lose their life in a situation, I would certainly forfeit my job to save that life, and I would certainly hope all other teachers would do the same. But no child has ever lost their life here in a situation like this. None of us anticipated or expected something like this to go this far. One thing is for sure – I don’t know the entire letter of the law, but those who do hopefully will make sure any and all who are culpable in this situation.
Comment by D.J
March 27, 2019 at 1:54 pm
Let’s remember that there are 2 victims here now. I hope that the other person seeks and gets the best help they can get.
Comment by Devon
March 27, 2019 at 3:28 pm
School resource officer, where we you? Yet another failure of Strickland as sheriff. He knows he done. This has gotten ridiculous. He sure doesn’t care what happens to us black folks.
Comment by L.S.
March 27, 2019 at 4:11 pm
I think Colleton County needs a complete school district restructuring. Fire all of them on the school board and start over with parents that have children in the school district in which they serve. I would love to sit on the board. We took our son out of Forest Hills 3 years ago because he was being physically bullied by another student and his teacher and the principal would not return my emails or phone calls and nothing was done. He was in 4th grade at the time. I believe blame has to go out to the parents of the children that think physical violence is the answer to their problems. Teach your children that violence is not the answer!
