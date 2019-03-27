Forest Hills student has passed away

Last Updated: March 27, 2019 at 11:10 am

The Forest Hills Elementary school fifth-grader receiving care at MUSC incident has passed away.

The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office is still unable to disclose any information regarding this incident due to this being an on-going investigation, said Public Information Officer Shalane Rowes.

Statement from the Colleton County School District’s web page:

“The Colleton County School District has learned from law enforcement officials that the student transported to the Medical University of South Carolina passed away on March 27 at 9:39 a.m. We are devastated by this news, and we want our communities to keep their thoughts and prayers with the student’s family at this time.

“CCSD officials continue to focus on providing needed support services to our students, teachers, staff, and community, while also providing updates on the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office’s investigation into this matter through our website (colletonsd.org). We will temporarily suspend our Facebook page so we can better focus on providing the care that our stakeholders need at this time.”

And the story from this week’s edition of The Press and Standard:

Forest Hills

Elementary

fifth-grader attacked

by another student Monday.

A fifth-grade student at Forest Hills Elementary School sustained life-threatening injuries in a fight in her classroom the afternoon of Monday March 25.

According to a release from the Colleton County School District, school administrators broke up the fight and called emergency medical services to the school.

The second student in the fight was immediately suspended pending the completion of the investigation into the fight.

Colleton School District Coordinator of Communications and Public Information Sean Gruber said members of the school district’s PREPARED Team, the district’s crisis response team, were at the elementary school at 6:45 a.m. on Tuesday March 26 to support the students and teachers. The team is composed of school administrators and counselors.

“District and school staff have visited with the family. We ask the community to continue to keep the student and their family in your thoughts and prayers,” Gruber posted on the school district’s Facebook page early Tuesday afternoon.

Gruber said he could not provide any specific additional information on the incident because it is the subject of an on-going investigation by the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office.

Even though Forest Hills Elementary School is within the city limits, the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office has the responsibility for investigating incidents in the school because the sheriff’s office mans the Forest Hills with a school resource officer.

According to Shalane Lowes, the sheriff’s office public information spokeswoman, no weapons were involved in the incident; it was a physical altercation.

Colleton Fire-Rescue Chief Barry McRoy said paramedics sent to the elementary school Monday at 1 p.m. found the girl had sustained a trauma injury to her head and rushed her to the Emergency Department of the Colleton Medical Center to be stabilized.

She was then flown by helicopter to the Medical University of South Carolina facilities in Charleston.

The girl’s mother posted on her Facebook page Tuesday that her daughter was still unresponsive.