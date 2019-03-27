Fish, hot dog sale cancelled
by The Press and Standard | March 27, 2019 9:09 am
The fish and hot dog sale planned by the Colleton County Benedict College Alumni Club on Saturday March 30 at Advance Auto Parts has been cancelled due to illness. For information call Mary J. Reed, 843-209-5680.
