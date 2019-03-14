First training at new LEC

Law enforcement officers from Colleton and surrounding counties learned about animal cruelty investigations during the first class held at the new law enforcement center on Feb. 28.

The training room was filled with not only law enforcement officers from as far north as Richland County and as far south as Jasper County, but a magistrate and veterinary technicians from Colleton County.

Speakers included Jessica Rock, director of Legal Advocacy and Law Enforcement Support, and Mike Perkins, director of animal cruelty investigations, both of the Atlanta Humane Society.

The two went into depth on topics such as dog fighting investigations and prosecution, animal cruelty investigations and the links between animal cruelty and other violence in communities.

The seven-hour seminar gave those attending six credit hours toward their certification.

The class was free thanks to the Joye Law Firm in Charleston and the Law Office of Morrison Payne in Walterboro.

“This class wouldn’t have been possible without the dedication of Dr. Lori Campbell, who spent the extra time to make it possible for law enforcement agencies and public servants to gain extensive knowledge involving animal law and investigations,” said Sheriff R.A. Strickland.

“The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office is honored to be able to host events in our state-of-the-art training facility,” he said. “We are consistently planning other events to take advantage of the new space. We are not the only ones who benefit from this space — other agencies from across South Carolina are able to take part in training we are able to offer because of the additional space designated for these occasions. There is always room for improvement when it comes to knowledge. The willingness to learn is what makes you successful in every aspect of life.”