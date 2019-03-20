First season: CPA middle school soccer
by The Press and Standard | March 20, 2019 5:00 pm
Last Updated: March 20, 2019 at 8:25 am
By CINDY CROSBY
The inaugural season for boys’ middle school soccer is underway at Colleton Prep Academy.
Coached by Packy Burke, the young team will roster 13 players and play six matches. The Hawks are improving steadily but still searching for their first win after an 0-4 start on the season recording losses against John Paul II (8-0), Beaufort Academy (8-0), Holy Trinity (8-0) and Colleton County Middle School (5-1).
The War Hawk roster includes Nathaniel Blubaugh, Nicholas Blubaugh, Riley Carelock, Robby Carelock, Bennett Carr, Cooper Hefner, North Hipp, Luke Jones, Connor Nettles, Carter Sims, Jackson Sims, Blake Spears and Mack Thomas.
