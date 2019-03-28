Firemen battle 22 woods fires last week

Colleton County’s spring has officially arrived — the woods fires have started.

Fire-Rescue and the South Carolina Forestry Commission firefighters have been busy the past week, responding to 22 woods fires.

The largest was a control burn that jumped the fire lines off Sniders Highway, just west of I-95 on March 18. Fire-Rescue had 12 units protecting structures, while three S.C. Forestry tractors spent five hours working to contain the fire as approximately 62 acres burned.

The fires continued through the week peaking on March 23 as people began to clean property and burn debris, Colleton County Fire-Rescue Chief Barry McRoy said.

A 22-acre fire destroyed a field of planted pines off of Sunrise Road March 24 and approximately seven acres burned on Round O Road near Pleasant Grove Road the afternoon of March 22.

Two acres burned on Cleveland Street March 23, and fire units were tied up in the Ruffin area for three hours March 24.

The Forestry Commission brought in tractors from Hampton and Bamberg Counties to assist with the fires.

“The conditions are dry and the winds have been fairly strong during the week. That coupled with low humidity made the conditions prime for fire spread,” McRoy said.

“Citizens should never leave the fire unattended and should cut good, wide fire breaks around the area to be burned,” McRoy said. “In the event the fire gets out of hand, 9-1-1 should be notified early before the fire becomes too big.”

