Fire-Rescue gets fire prevention grant

Last Updated: March 6, 2019 at 11:03 am

Colleton County Fire-Rescue has received a $4,810 fire prevention grant from FM Global, one of the world’s largest commercial property insurers. Robert K. Byrd, an FM Global representative, presented the award to Captain Michael Banks at Fire-Rescue Headquarters located at 113 Mable T. Willis Blvd. The award will be used to assist with fire prevention activities to help educate the community and reduce the number of fires. Primarily the grant will fund the purchase of smoke alarms. The devices are available free of charge to non-commercial residents in Fire-Rescue’s jurisdiction. Rental properties are required to have smoke alarms provided by the owner and are not eligible. Firefighters will install the detectors in the home. Call 843-539-1960 if interested. Smoke alarms will be available until supplies are exhausted.