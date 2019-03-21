Fire crews battle kitchen fire

Last Updated: March 20, 2019 at 9:12 am

A fire in the kitchen heavily damaged a singlewide mobile home the evening of March 16.

The fire started on the stove at approximately 7:30 p.m. and spread to the cabinets, eventually entering the living room. Firefighters arrived to find smoke visible from all sides of the residence and deployed a handline to the building. Crews encountered flames inside the residence, but quickly knocked down the fire, containing it to the two rooms.

The remainder of the home suffered smoke and heat damage, but many personal belongings were saved.

All of the occupants were able to safely exit the mobile home. Crews were on the scene for two hours.

Photo by HAROLD BUZZELL