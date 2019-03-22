Finigan plays all-state

Last Updated: March 20, 2019 at 8:26 am

William Finigan performed in the 2019 South Carolina Band Directors Association Senior All State Band Clinic at Furman University on March 15-17.

The SCBDA All State Band Clinic hosts over 300 of the finest high school wind and percussion students from the entire state of South Carolina. Students audition for chairs in January and are selected on their performance abilities on their solo, scales and sight reading. Tone and musicianship are also contributing factors. Members have to audition again for “call back” auditions against the entire state.

Finigan was ranked 4th out of 110 tubas that auditioned state wide. Students are ranked and seated in three levels of bands; Junior (6-8), Clinic (9-10) and Senior (11-12).

Finigan performed under the baton of Dr. Sarah McKoin from Texas Tech University. They performed several selections and ended the concert with “Americans We” by Henry Fillmore.

Finigan, a junior at Colleton County High School is the son of Colleton County High School Band Director Tom Finigan. He is a member of the National Honor Society, Winter Percussion Ensemble and is ranked in the top 10 of his class.

Earning a position in the All State Band is the equivalent of being named All-State in any sport. Director Tom Finigan states, “This is the highest individual honor a band member can earn. The competition level is so high and to be named to this band is incredible … this is the ultimate honor for a band member.”

Next up for the Band of Blue, the concert and symphonic bands performed at the SCBDA Concert Performance Assessment Festival at West Ashley this Tuesday March 19 and Thursday March 21. The Band of Blue Winter Ensembles will compete at Northwestern High School and at Winthrop University on March 23-24 for the CWEA Indoor Championships.

The Band of Blue’s annual spring concert is Sunday March 31 in the Performing Arts Center at 4 p.m. The Band of Blue is also preparing for the 2019 National Cherry Blossom Parade on April 13.