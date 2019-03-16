Filipino teachers bring treat to Black Street Early Childhood Center

Last Updated: March 13, 2019 at 8:47 am

On March 6, a group of Filipino teachers, headed by Maria Ricablanca with the participation of Karen Mae Villalba, Engelbert Ubay-Ubay and Jan Ruamar, shared their culture with the Black Street Early Childhood Center’s teachers and staff.

The teachers learned how to say “How are you?,” and “beautiful, handsome, male and female” in Tagalog. They also learned how the Philippine-United States relationship started during the outbreak of the Spanish-American War in April 1898. The relationship continued even after the United States recognized Philippine independence on July 4, 1946.

Finally, they all enjoyed authentic Filipino dishes like Adobo (pork and chicken stew), Lumpia (Egg Rolls), Longanisa (pork sausage), Danggit (fried dried fish), Champorado (chocolate rice porridge) and Mango Float for lunch, prepared by the Filipino teachers.