FDA investigating potentially toxic levels of vitamin D in HIll’s canned dog foods

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is investigating the presence of elevated, potentially toxic levels of vitamin D in a variety of canned dog foods manufactured by Hill’s Pet Nutrition.

Fast Facts

The FDA is alerting pet owners and veterinary professionals about the expanded recall of 85 total lots of 44 varieties of canned dog foods manufactured by Hill’s Pet Nutrition after receiving complaints that dogs eating the food experienced vitamin D toxicity.

Hill’s Pet Nutrition initiated this recall in late January 2019, however, as of March 20, 2019, the firm expanded the scope of the recall to include additional products and product lots.

The recall was expanded after the FDA requested that Hill’s test samples of foods it had produced that were not part of the original recall. Hill’s conducted that testing, which led to the expanded recall on March 20, 2019.

Testing leading up to the January recall and the March recall expansion found that samples of the dog food contained excessive, potentially toxic amounts of vitamin D. Vitamin D is an essential nutrient for dogs, but very high amounts can cause serious health problems like kidney failure or death.

At this time, the only pet products that have been recalled are Hill’s Pet Nutrition canned food made for dogs.

Pet owners should discontinue feeding their pets these recalled products.

The FDA is asking veterinarians who suspect vitamin D toxicity in their patients to report them through the Safety Reporting Portal or by calling their local FDA Consumer Complaint Coordinators. Pet owners can also report suspect cases to the FDA.

What is the Problem?

The FDA has become aware of reports of vitamin D toxicity in dogs that ate certain canned dog foods manufactured by Hill’s Pet Nutrition and marketed under the Hill’s Science Diet and Hill’s Prescription Diet brands. This is a developing situation, and the FDA will update this page with additional information as it becomes available.

What are the Symptoms of Vitamin D Toxicity?

Excess vitamin D in the diet can cause vomiting, loss of appetite, increased thirst, increased urination, excessive drooling and weight loss. Vitamin D at toxic levels can cause kidney failure and death. Pet owners whose dogs have been eating the recalled brands and are showing these symptoms should contact their veterinarians.

What Brands Have Been Recalled?

On January 31, 2019, Hill’s Pet Nutrition notified the FDA about a report of vitamin D toxicity in a dog that ate a canned Hill’s dog food and initiated a recall of 25 products. On March 20, 2019, Hill’s expanded the recall to include 19 additional products of canned dog food. The recall is only for canned dog food and does not affect canned cat food, dry food (kibble), or treats.

The list of recalled dry dog food products provided to the FDA on January 31, 2019 includes:

Hill’s Prescription Diet c/d Multicare Canine Chicken & Vegetable Stew 12.5 oz, SKU 3384 Lot Code/Date Code: 102020T10 Lot Code/Date Code: 102020T25

Hill’s Prescription Diet i/d Canine Chicken & Vegetable Stew 12.5 oz, SKU 3389 Lot Code/Date Code: 102020T04 Lot Code/Date Code: 102020T10 Lot Code/Date Code: 102020T19 Lot Code/Date Code: 102020T20

Hill’s Prescription Diet i/d Canine Chicken & Vegetable Stew 5.5 oz, SKU 3390 Lot Code/Date Code: 102020T11 Lot Code/Date Code: 112020T23 Lot Code/Date Code: 122020T07

Hill’s Prescription Diet i/d Canine 13 oz, SKU 7008 Lot Code/Date Code: 092020T30 Lot Code/Date Code: 102020T07 Lot Code/Date Code: 102020T11 Lot Code/Date Code: 112020T22 Lot Code/Date Code: 112020T23

Hill’s Prescription Diet i/d Low Fat Canine Rice, Vegetable & Chicken Stew 12.5 oz, SKU 10423 Lot Code/Date Code: 102020T17 Lot Code/Date Code: 102020T19 Lot Code/Date Code: 112020T04

Hill’s Prescription Diet z/d Canine 5.5 oz, SKU 5403 Lot Code/Date Code: 102020T17 Lot Code/Date Code: 112020T22

Hill’s Prescription Diet g/d Canine 13 oz, SKU 7006 Lot Code/Date Code: 112020T19 Lot Code/Date Code: 112020T20

Hill’s Prescription Diet j/d Canine 13 oz, SKU 7009 Lot Code/Date Code: 112020T20

Hill’s Prescription Diet k/d Canine 13 oz, SKU 7010 Lot Code/Date Code: 102020T10 Lot Code/Date Code: 102020T11

Hill’s Prescription Diet w/d Canine Vegetable & Chicken Stew 12.5 oz, SKU 10129 Lot Code/Date Code: 102020T04 Lot Code/Date Code: 102020T21

Hill’s Prescription Diet w/d Canine 13 oz, SKU 7017 Lot Code/Date Code: 092020T30 Lot Code/Date Code: 102020T11 Lot Code/Date Code: 102020T12

Hill’s Prescription Diet z/d Canine 13 oz, SKU 7018 Lot Code/Date Code: 102020T04 Lot Code/Date Code: 112020T22

Hill’s Prescription Diet Metabolic + Mobility Canine Vegetable & Tuna Stew 12.5 oz, SKU 10086 Lot Code/Date Code: 102020T05 Lot Code/Date Code: 102020T26

Hill’s Prescription Diet Derm Defense Canine Chicken & Vegetable Stew 12.5 oz, SKU 10509 Lot Code/Date Code: 102020T05

Hill’s Science Diet Adult 7+ Small & Toy Breed Chicken & Vegetable Stew 12.5 oz, SKU 4969 Lot Code/Date Code: 102020T18

Hill’s Science Diet Puppy Chicken & Barley Entrée 13 oz, SKU 7036 Lot Code/Date Code: 102020T12

Hill’s Science Diet Adult Chicken & Barley Entrée Dog Food 13 oz, SKU 7037 Lot Code/Date Code: 102020T13 Lot Code/Date Code: 102020T14 Lot Code/Date Code: 112020T23 Lot Code/Date Code: 112020T24

Hill’s Science Diet Adult Turkey & Barley Dog Food 13 oz, SKU 7038 Lot Code/Date Code: 102020T06

Hill’s Science Diet Adult Chicken & Beef Entrée Dog Food 13 oz, SKU 7040 Lot Code/Date Code: 102020T13

Hill’s Science Diet Adult Light with Liver Dog Food 13 oz, SKU 7048 Lot Code/Date Code: 112020T19

Hill’s Science Diet Adult 7+ Chicken & Barley Entrée Dog Food 13 oz, SKU 7055 Lot Code/Date Code: 092020T31 Lot Code/Date Code: 102020T13

Hill’s Science Diet Adult 7+ Beef & Barley Entrée Dog Food 13 oz, SKU 7056 Lot Code/Date Code: 092020T31 Lot Code/Date Code: 112020T20 Lot Code/Date Code: 112020T24

Hill’s Science Diet Adult 7+ Turkey & Barley Entrée 13 oz, SKU 7057 Lot Code/Date Code: 112020T19

Hill’s Science Diet Adult 7+ Healthy Cuisine Braised Beef, Carrots & Peas Stew Dog Food 12.5 oz, SKU 10452 Lot Code/Date Code: 102020T14 Lot Code/Date Code: 102020T21

Hill’s Science Diet Adult 7+ Youthful Vitality Chicken & Vegetable Stew Dog Food 12.5 oz, SKU 10763 Lot Code/Date Code: 102020T04 Lot Code/Date Code: 102020T05 Lot Code/Date Code: 112020T11



The list of additional canned dog food products provided to the FDA on March 20, 2019 as part of an expanded recall includes:

Hill’s Prescription Diet k/d Kidney Care with Lamb Canned Dog Food 13 oz, 12-pack, SKU 2697 Lot Code/Date Code: 102020T25

Hill’s Prescription Diet c/d Multicare Urinary Care Chicken & Vegetable Stew Canned Dog Food, 12.5 oz, 12-pack SKU 3384 Lot Code/Date Code: 092020T29

Hill’s Prescription Diet c/d Multicare Urinary Care Chicken & Vegetable Stew Canned Dog Food, 5.5 oz, 24-pack SKU 3388 Lot Code/Date Code: 102020T18

Hill’s Prescription Diet i/d Digestive Care Chicken & Vegetable Stew Canned Dog Food, 12.5 oz, 12-pack SKU 3389 Lot Code/Date Code: 092020T28 Lot Code/Date Code: 102020T24 Lot Code/Date Code: 102020T25

Hill’s Prescription Diet i/d Low Fat Canine Rice, Vegetable & Chicken Stew 5.5 oz, 24-pack SKU 3391 Lot Code/Date Code: 092020T27

Hill’s Prescription Diet i/d Low Fat Digestive Care Rice, Vegetable & Chicken Stew Canned Dog Food, 12.5 oz, 12-pack SKU 10423 Lot Code/Date Code: 092020T27 Lot Code/Date Code: 092020T28 Lot Code/Date Code: 092020T24

Hill’s Prescription Diet g/d Aging Care Turkey Flavor Canned Dog Food, 13 oz, 12-pack SKU 7006 Lot Code/Date Code: 092020T22

Hill’s Prescription Diet w/d Digestive/Weight/Glucose Management Vegetable & Chicken Stew Canned Dog Food, 12.5 oz, 12-pack SKU 10129 Lot Code/Date Code: 112020T11 Lot Code/Date Code: 112020T05

Hill’s Prescription Diet w/d Digestive/Weight/Glucose Management with Chicken Canned Dog Food, 13 oz, 12-pack SKU 7017 Lot Code/Date Code: 102020T24 Lot Code/Date Code: 102020T25 Lot Code/Date Code: 112020T09 Lot Code/Date Code: 112020T10

Hill’s Prescription Diet r/d Canine 12.3 oz, 12-pack SKU 7014 Lot Code/Date Code: 092020T21 Lot Code/Date Code: 102020T27 Lot Code/Date Code: 102020T28

Hill’s Prescription Diet Digestive Care with Turkey Canned Dog Food, 13 oz, 12-pack SKU 7008 Lot Code/Date Code: 092020T21

Hill’s Science Diet Adult Chicken & Barley Entrée Canned Dog Food, 13 oz, 12-pack SKU 7037 Lot Code/Date Code: 092020T22

Hill’s Science Diet Adult Beef & Barley Entrée Canned Dog Food, 13 oz, 12-pack SKU 7039 Lot Code/Date Code: 092020T31 Lot Code/Date Code: 102020T21

Hill’s Science Diet Adult Chicken & Beef Entrée Canned Dog Food, 13 oz, 12-pack SKU 7040 Lot Code/Date Code: 112020T10 Lot Code/Date Code: 112020T11

Hill’s Science Diet Adult 7+ Beef & Barley Entrée Canned Dog Food, 13 oz, 12-pack 7056 Lot Code/Date Code: 102020T28

Hill’s Science Diet Adult 7+ Healthy Cuisine Roasted Chicken, Carrots & Spinach Stew Dog Food, 12.5 oz cans, 12-pack SKU 10449 Lot Code/Date Code: 092020T28

Hill’s Science Diet Healthy Cuisine Adult Braised Beef, Carrots & Peas Stew Canned Dog Food, 12.5 oz, 12-pack SKU 10451 Lot Code/Date Code: 102020T28

Hill’s Science Diet Healthy Cuisine Adult 7+ Braised Beef, Carrots & Peas Stew Canned Dog Food, 12.5 oz, 12-pack SKU 10452 Lot Code/Date Code: 102020T28

Hill’s Science Diet Adult Perfect Weight Chicken & Vegetable Entrée Dog Food 12.8 oz, 12-pack, SKU 2975 Lot Code/Date Code: 092020T28



The recalled products were distributed through retail pet stores and veterinary clinics nationwide.

What is FDA doing to address the situation?’

After receiving a pet owner complaint about a dog with vitamin D toxicity that ate a Hill’s canned dog food, Hill’s Pet Nutrition notified the FDA on January 31, 2019, that it was recalling more than 20 types of canned dog food due to potentially toxic levels of vitamin D.

In response to a complaint submitted to the FDA by a pet owner, FDA requested that Hill’s Pet Nutrition test a retain sample. A retain or retention sample is a sample of food that is held by the manufacturer of previously made product. These samples are used for a variety of reasons including verifying shelf life, quality, microbiological, chemical or physical components. On March 20, 2019 based on findings, the firm subsequently expanded its recall to include an additional 19 lots of food.

FDA scientists are analyzing reports submitted to the agency and the information currently available to determine whether the illnesses are definitively connected to the recalled products.

What Do Retailers Need To Do?

Don’t sell the recalled foods. Contact the manufacturer for further instructions. The FDA also encourages retailers to contact consumers who have purchased recalled products, if they have the means to do so (such as through shopper’s card records or point-of-sale signs).

What Do Pet Owners Need To Do?

If your pet is having symptoms of vitamin D toxicity, contact a veterinarian immediately. Provide a full diet history to your veterinarian. You may find it helpful to take a picture of the pet food label, including the lot number.

Don’t feed the recalled products to your pets or any other animal. Contact the company listed on the package for further instructions or throw the products away in a way that children, pets and wildlife cannot access them.

You can report suspected illness to the FDA electronically through the Safety Reporting Portal or by calling your state’s FDA Consumer Complaint Coordinators. It’s most helpful if you can work with your veterinarian to submit your pet’s medical records as part of your report. For an explanation of the information and level of detail that would be helpful to include in a complaint to the FDA, please see How to Report a Pet Food Complaint.

What Do Veterinarians Need To Do?

First, don’t sell the recalled foods to your clients and contact the manufacturer for further instructions. The FDA also encourages veterinarians to contact clients who have purchased recalled products, if they have the means to do so (such as through medical records or sales receipts).

The FDA urges veterinarians treating vitamin D toxicity to ask their clients for a diet history. We also welcome case reports, especially those confirmed through diagnostics. You can submit these reports electronically through the Safety Reporting Portal or by calling your state’s FDA Consumer Complaint Coordinators. For an explanation of the information and level of detail that would be helpful to include in a complaint to the FDA, please see How to Report a Pet Food Complaint.

Veterinarians should also be aware that vitamin D toxicity may present as hypercalcemia, similar to dogs that have consumed rodenticide. In these cases, we suggest that you confirm diet history to verify whether the dog has been eating any of the recalled products.