Farm Bureau offers $2,000 scholarship

The South Carolina Farm Bureau (SCFB) Youth Ambassador Scholarship program aims to surface young leaders passionate about agriculture and cultivate their ability to engage in food and farming conversations with a wide variety of audiences. The program also showcases the opportunities for careers in agriculture and its related industries, as well as providing leadership and advocacy training. Youth Ambassadors should complete their year of service more confident as an advocate for agriculture and in leadership roles.

Eligibility

Any unmarried male or female between the ages of 17 and 21 who resides in a Farm Bureau member home is eligible to compete (cannot reach their 22nd birthday before the SCFB Annual Meeting). In the event that an Ambassador marries during his/her year of reign, he or she shall forfeit their title and scholarship eligibility to the first runner-up.

Children or stepchildren of employees of the SCFB Federation or affiliate companies are not eligible. Past state winners are not eligible to compete.

Prizes & Opportunities

A $2,000 college scholarship, payable to the school upon satisfactory completion of the year of service and with certification of acceptance and enrollment.

Advocacy training** (may include out-of-state travel at the expense of SCFB)

Leadership training & opportunities**

** Solely at the discretion of the Director of Agriculture Literacy and subject to change year to year

Selection & Scoring

The Youth Ambassador Scholarship Program is comprised of two parts as follows:

Application, Essay & Narrative (50 points) – A panel of judges will score each contestant’s application, essay and narrative prior to the state competition.

Narrative – Briefly describe you and/or your family’s involvement in Farm Bureau. Also, write a short paragraph telling why you think you would make a good SCFB Youth Ambassador.

Essay (500-word limit) – It is required that you interview at least one farmer or agribusiness person on the essay subject and include a portion of the interview in your essay.

This essay will be scored on:

Accurate knowledge of agriculture

Overall composition (content, flow of ideas)

Interview with farmer(s) or agribusiness person(s)

Proper grammar and spelling

Overall neatness

List of references/sources provided

State Competition (In-person portion of the competition)

The in-person component of the competition is comprised of one-on-one interviews with the judges and oral presentations.

The scores of the written essay, application and one-on-one interview will be combined to determine six semi-finalists, three males and three females.

Each semi-finalist will give a two-minute presentation based on their essay, followed by an extemporaneous question from the judges.

The presentation scores of the semi-finalists will be added to their previous scores. The male and female contestants with the highest overall score will be named the SCFB Youth Ambassadors.

The State Competition will be held at the State Farmer’s Market in Columbia. Applicants will receive further details about the in-person portion of the competition via email.

Interview (50 points) – Interviews will be scored on:

Confidence and poise

Professional appearance

Knowledge of agriculture and Farm Bureau

Two-minute Oral Presentation (100 points) – Presentations will be scored on:

Content

Composure

Delivery

Voice

Response to extemporaneous question

Ambassador Program Rules

In order to receive their scholarship, each Ambassador must:

Follow the Code of Conduct Give full priority to the SCFB during their year of service Represent SCFB at required functions* including but not limited to: Women’s Day at the State House and/or Young Farmer Day at the State House Youth Leadership Conference Women’s Leadership Conference SCFB Annual Convention Have received their high school diploma Use the scholarship within two years of being awarded, or if still in high school, within the first

two years of post-high school education.

* Expenses paid by South Carolina Farm Bureau

Ambassador Code of Conduct

Be on time. Clear any appearances with the Agriculture Literacy Director or a designated representative. Do not use the title of SCFB Youth Ambassador out of context or for personal gain. Positively promote SCFB and the farmers and products of South Carolina. Maintain professional conduct, dress, and poise when representing SCFB. Do not consume any alcoholic beverages or use illegal substances while representing SCFB.

If, for any reason, SCFB Youth Ambassadors cannot uphold the above standards, he or she will be required to forfeit his or her title and scholarship eligibility upon notification by the SCFB Agriculture Literacy Director.

Application (Deadline to apply – June 28)

All applications will be submitted online at https://scfarmbureau.awardsplatform.com/